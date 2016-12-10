A personal journey shines in Moonlight

Posted on December 10, 2016 in Arts & Culture

By USM Free Press

A24

By John Rocker and Aaron Halls

Plot:

Moonlight is directed by Barry Jenkins and tells the story of Chiron, a young black man living in a rough neighborhood of Miami. The film follows Chiron in three parts of his life, first as a young child, then as a teenager and then as an adult. While growing up Chiron experiences love, loneliness and discovers his own sexual identity as a gay man.

What Did We Like?

A: Moonlight is perhaps the most intimate film I’ve seen all year, and this is in part due to the notably careful direction and moving script from Barry Jenkins as well as vivid imagery depicted from cinematographer James Laxton. From these elements, we get insights into Chiron’s journey through life with all its adversities and triumphs that feel personal, relatable and satisfying. The intimate nature of the film also stems from the incredible ensemble cast who, I feel, do a good job breathing life into the characters. Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders and Trevante Rhodes shine as Chiron, respectively playing him as a child, teenager and an adult. As a character,for the most part, Chiron does not talk a lot, and each of the actors who play him do a fantastic job conveying emotion non-verbally, whether it be through facial expression or body language. Also shining in their roles are cast members Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Janelle Monae, as well as Andre Holland, Jharrel Jerome and Jaden Piner, who each play the important people in Chiron’s life.

J: The thing I appreciate the most with this kind of film is that there’s some kind of through line for this film. The comparison I draw when I saw this film was Richard Linklater’s Boyhood and while I can appreciate what Linklater is trying to show, it didn’t work for me because there wasn’t any through line or any clear structure to the film. This film has that. You see how each event leads into the next and how it shapes Chiron into the man he becomes. It’s a story of understanding who you are and wanting to be accepted and loved. It’s a concept that many people can relate to.

What Did We Dislike?

A: I honestly have no problems or nitpicks with Moonlight. All of the elements worked for me.

J: I feel like I say this a lot nowadays, but the pacing of the film is a bit slow. It’s noticeable in some sections than others, but it’s deliberate. The story is engaging enough to keep people interested.

Who Do We Think Will Like This Movie?

A: If you are a fan of character driven narratives or well-conceived cinematography, Moonlight will be a film you’ll want to see.

J: If you’re looking for a gripping, emotional story with strong performances, you’ll get that with this film.

Our Rating:

J & A: A Must See